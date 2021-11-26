Man killed in collision southwest of Swift Current

A man was killed after an SUV collided with his parked vehicle southwest of Swift Current on Thursday afternoon.

RCMP responded to the scene of the crash, approximately nine kilometres south of Gull Lake on Highway 37, around 4 p.m.

Police said the initial investigation determined that a southbound SUV collided with a parked car. The driver of the parked vehicle, a 76-year-old man from Shaunavon, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said his family has been notified.

A woman passenger in the vehicle and the man driving the SUV were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway was closed during the initial investigation, but has reopened. The investigation is ongoing.