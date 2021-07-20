iHeartRadio

Man killed in convenience store attack in Queen Mary Park identified by police

According to police one person has died after an assault Monday night at 107 Avenue and 116 Street in Edmonton. (Courtesy: Sean Amato)

The death of a man in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood last week was a homicide, Edmonton police said Tuesday.

Elmer Daurie, 31, died from a sharp force injury, an autopsy determined.

He was attacked outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street on Monday, July 12, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police said.

He died on scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate his death.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

