Man killed in convenience store attack in Queen Mary Park identified by police
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
The death of a man in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood last week was a homicide, Edmonton police said Tuesday.
Elmer Daurie, 31, died from a sharp force injury, an autopsy determined.
He was attacked outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street on Monday, July 12, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police said.
He died on scene.
Detectives are continuing to investigate his death.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
