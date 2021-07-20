Man killed in convenience store attack in Queen Mary Park identified by police

The death of a man in the Queen Mary Park neighbourhood last week was a homicide, Edmonton police said Tuesday.

Elmer Daurie, 31, died from a sharp force injury, an autopsy determined.

He was attacked outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street on Monday, July 12, at approximately 6:10 p.m., police said.

He died on scene.

Detectives are continuing to investigate his death.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.