Man killed in crash involving shuttle bus after getting out of vehicle: WRPS
A 49-year-old Kitchener man was killed after he got out of his vehicle following a collision and was hit by a shuttle bus in Wellesley Township.
Officers were called to Line 86 between Lichty Road and Manser Road around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a crash.
According to a news release, the 49-year-old man had lost control of his vehicle. A 35-year-old man from Listowel stopped to assist the other driver and they were both out of their vehicles when around 12:30 a.m. a shuttle bus travelling on Line 86 hit both men.
The 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 35-year-old man who stopped to help in the crash was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 49-year-old man driving the shuttle bus was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. There were 14 passengers on the bus, and some of them also suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police also responded to a crash on Powell Road on Tuesday morning. A 20-year-old man died in that crash.
