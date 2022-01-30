Man killed in crash southwest of Athabasca, Alta.

A 79-year-old man from Athabasca is dead after a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in northern Alberta.

Driving a pickup truck towing a flat deck trailer, RCMP say the man was slowing down on Highway 2 to turn west onto Range Road 233, southwest of Athabasca, when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Mounties say the collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Athabasca detachment at 780-675-5122. Tips can also be submitted online.

Athabasca is approximately 145 kilometres north of Edmonton.