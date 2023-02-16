iHeartRadio

Man killed in crash west of Edmonton


An ambulance is seen in this file photo.

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Parkland County on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Range Road 273 near Highway 627 shortly before 8 a.m.

Police say the lone occupant of the vehicle, a 62-year-old man, was partially ejected from the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Police were expected to be at the scene until about 1 p.m. 

