Man killed in Diamond Valley, Alta. house fire

A man died in a house fire in the Diamond Valley, Alta. area over the weekend.

Diamond Valley Fire Rescue (DVFR) responded to the 500 block of Windsor Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 for a blaze at a single-family home.

When crews arrived, they found a house filled with smoke and discovered a man dead in the basement.

The fire is believed to have originated in the home’s basement.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, but the Alberta Medical Examiners Office is investigating, according to a Monday email from DVFR.

The death is not deemed suspicious and no foul play is suspected, as the fire is believed to have been accidental in nature.

An autopsy was scheduled to take place Monday.

DVFR said a smoke detector helped the other residents of the home escape the blaze.

“Although extremely tragic, this event highlights the importance of having properly installed and functioning smoke and fire detection devices on every level of the home, as all other occupants of the residence were able to escape with minor injuries,” DVFR deputy fire Chief Trevor Doublet said in the email.

The town of Diamond Valley is located approximately 65 kilometres south of Calgary.