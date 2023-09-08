Man killed in farm tractor collision in South Glengarry

A 69-year-old man has died in a collision involving a farm tractor in South Glengarry.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to the single-vehicle collision on Concession Road 8 in South Glengarry Township just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The man driving the farm tractor died from his injuries in the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.