Man killed in house fire in Dartmouth
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Producer
Andrea Jerrett
A man has been killed in a house fire in Dartmouth, N.S.
Nine units with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the home in the 300 block of Waverley Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday.
Geoff Garber, the acting fire chief of District 3, told CTV News one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was in his 50s.
No other details about the victim have been released.
No one else was injured in the fire, which took crews about two hours to extinguish.
Pictures submitted to CTV News show significant damage to one side of the home.
Fire investigators remained on scene until about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices predicted to jump back over $2/LDrivers in Metro Vancouver may notice a price jump at the pumps Thursday as they're predicted to go above $2 per litre.
-
B.C. to make announcement on Indigenous child and family welfareB.C. is scheduled to make an announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare in the province Wednesday.
-
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba expected to vote in new leader of advocacy groupFirst Nations chiefs in Manitoba are expected to vote in a new leader of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs today after the organization removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova ScotiaPeople aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
-
Timmins police looking for arson suspectTimmins police are looking for help with identifying someone in connection to a suspicious shed fire.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in ManitobaMonthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Flu shot appointments open for Toronto residentsAppointments are now open for Toronto residents to book their free flu vaccinations.
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrantsThe latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.