Man killed in house fire in Dartmouth

A man has been killed in a house fire in Dartmouth, N.S.

Nine units with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to the home in the 300 block of Waverley Road around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Geoff Garber, the acting fire chief of District 3, told CTV News one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was in his 50s.

No other details about the victim have been released.

No one else was injured in the fire, which took crews about two hours to extinguish.

Pictures submitted to CTV News show significant damage to one side of the home.

Fire investigators remained on scene until about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.