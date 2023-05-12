Man killed in Jasper Avenue hit-and-run
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
Edmonton police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian and did not stay at the scene early Friday morning.
The victim, a man in his 60s, was struck by an eastbound light-coloured four-door sedan on Jasper Avenue between 114 Street and 115 Street.
At the time, he was using a walker and was not in a marked crosswalk, a police officer on scene told CTV News Edmonton at 5 a.m.
Police said that part of Jasper Avenue would be closed for a few more hours for the investigation.
More to come…
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein
