Man killed in Maple Ridge, B.C., shooting wasn't connected to gang conflict: IHIT

The man gunned down in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Monday evening has been identified as a 57-year-old with no connections to the Lower Mainland's deadly gang conflict.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the victim, Maple Ridge resident Daniel William Delmark, was not known to law enforcement.

Authorities have not commented on a possible motive, and said their investigation is still in its early stages.

"We are still determining what transpired," Sgt. David Lee said in a news release. "It is extremely important that the friends and associates of Mr. Delmark reach out and contact us."

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers found the victim after responding to gunfire in the area of 102 Avenue and 248 Street at around 6:41 p.m.

Despite life-saving efforts by officers and paramedics, Delmark succumbed to his injuries.

Police tape was set up in front of several large residential properties on 102 Avenue Monday night following the shooting, and a black IHIT tent was erected beside what appeared to be a white pickup truck near the side of the road.

One neighbour told CTV News he heard more than 30 shots, and that one bullet even struck his house.

Authorities asked anyone with surveillance video or dash cam video that captured any vehicles or people in the area of Lougheed Highway, 100 Avenue and 102 Avenue near 264 Street between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday to contact IHIT.