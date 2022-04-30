Man killed in Maple Ridge shooting identified, investigators seek witnesses

The man killed in a shooting in Maple Ridge on Thursday has been identified as Arthur Aaron Joseph Comeau, homicide investigators announced Saturday.

The 41-year-old Maple Ridge resident was known to police, according to a news release from the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

It's too early, however, to say whether Comeau's killing was related to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict, police said.

RCMP officers were called to the 12300 block of Carlton Street in Maple Ridge around 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, he died at the scene.

“We want to speak to Mr. Comeau’s friends and associates in an effort to build a timeline of his activities for the days leading up to his death,” said IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi in the release Saturday.

Investigators are looking for witnesses, surveillance and dash cam video from the area of Carlton Street and 124 Avenue, as well as from 216 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road, IHIT said, adding that they're specifically interested in video recorded between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

The two locations are roughly a kilometre away from each other.

IHIT said it is working with Ridge Meadows RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Service and the BC Coroners Service as it conducts "priority tasks" in the investigation.

“We are deeply concerned when there is a shooting in our community and we understand this is a traumatic experience for the people who witnessed this incident,” said Dhesi. “Ridge Meadows RCMP Victim Services are available if anyone wishes to speak with them and can be reached at 604-467-7650 or by email at rm_victim_services@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.