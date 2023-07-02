Man killed in motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte

One person has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Oro-Medonte on Sunday evening.

According to police, the crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Highway 11 southbound near Line 4.

A 32-year-old man from Holland Landing was taken to a trauma center with serious injuries where he later died.

Highway 11 was closed from Line 3 to Line 4 in both directions for approximately three hours while the OPP continued their investigation.