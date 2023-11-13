Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting

A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.

A man was found dead inside a black Jeep Grand Cherokee when officers arrived. There were multiple bullet holes in the front windshield and at least one through the back.

Two other people, a man and woman, were shot and taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. They have since been upgraded to stable condition.

“I heard five shots in a row, bang, bang, bang, bang. And then I heard three. And then I heard one, and then I heard the sirens,” said Alan Hansen, who was nearby when the shooting happened.

“This kind of scares me because I'm not used to guns. I’m Canadian, not American.”

Police believe the suspects took off in a black truck before they got there and said there was no further threat to public safety.

Evidence markers were placed around the Jeep and a large portion of the parking lot was blocked off for several hours.

Later on, officers recovered the black truck believed to be involved in the shooting, but are looking for any dash-cam footage that can assist in the investigation, from the following locations:

The area around the Trans Canada Centre (1440 block of 52 Street N.E.) between 1:40 p.m. and 2 p.m.;

The area surrounding Chinook Centre (6400 block of Macleod Trail S.W.) between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.; and

The area surrounding the 3400 block of 30A Avenue S.E., in the community of Dover, around 4 p.m.

“Specifically, officers are looking for footage of suspicious vehicles, individuals or activity, including any vehicles travelling at high rates of speed in any of these areas,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage from these areas is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.

In a post on X, CPS warned residents about a “significant” police presence in the area of 36 Street and 30 Avenue S.E., also located in the Dover area, around 5 p.m. Monday.

�� ONGOING INCIDENT IN DOVER ��



Please note that there is a significant police presence in the area of 36 Street and 30 Avenue S.E., in relation to an ongoing incident. Officers have contained the area and have been in touch with impacted residents. At this time, there is no… pic.twitter.com/jolpxth4G3

Calgarians were asked to avoid the area until the situation was resolved.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further updates are available at this time.

COMMUNITY IN SHOCK

The act of violence was a shock to a nearby business owner.

“I've been here since 2012 and it's been safe. You know, I mean, I haven't seen anything like this,” said Hassan Deeab, the owner and manager of Uncle Moe’s Donair & Falafels.

“It makes me worry a bit. Not a bit, actually, a lot. But what can you do?”

Police could be seen holding up blankets while they moved the man’s body.

Shortly after, a tow truck came and removed the jeep.

“The community is concerned and we are concerned alongside them,” said Acting Deputy Chief Cory Dayley, with the Calgary Police Service bureau of investigative support.

This latest shooting marks the fifth in Calgary in as many days, including one in Marlborough on Thursday.

Police say many of the shootings were targeted, but it’s too soon to tell if they’re connected.

“We’re working very hard with multiple teams around the clock over the last five days and prior on the previous shootings, to try and connect the dots and suppress any retaliatory violence that may come of these,” Dayley said.

“What I can say, in the past, is generally when there's an attack on one group, if it is related to organized crime, there will be a retaliatory act. It might come in 24 hours, and it might come in two years.”

Officers patrolled the area searching for suspects, as investigators collected CCTV footage and speak to witnesses.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Nov. 15.