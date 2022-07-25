iHeartRadio

Man killed in off-road vehicle crash near Big Mountain Haul Road

(Supplied/RCMP)

A 54-year-old man died in a fatal rollover on an off-road vehicle Sunday in northeast Alberta.

Grande Prairie RCMP responded around midnight to the crash near Big Mountain Haul Road.

Paramedics declared the man, who was the only occupant in the off-road vehicle, dead at the scene.

Officers continue to investigate the cause of the fatal collision.

No further information was available from police.

