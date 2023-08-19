Man killed in overnight shooting in Ottawa's southeast end

A 26-year-old Ottawa man is dead following an overnight shooting in Ottawa's rural southeast end.

Police and paramedics responded to a call for a disturbance in the 4000 block of Farmers Way, between Piperville Road and Thunder Road, at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

"Earlier this morning, officers responded to a disturbance/suspicious incident," Insp. Martin Groulx told CTV News Ottawa Saturday morning near the scene.

"While en route, officers were updated that a male had been shot."

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds at the scene, and he later died of his injuries. CTV News Ottawa has learned the shooting occurred just steps from where the victim lived.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa paramedics transported the victim to the hospital in critical condition. The victim died of his injuries in the hospital.

The victim has been identified as Granit Ahmeti of Ottawa. Family members tell CTV News Ottawa the victim worked as a tow truck driver.

A vehicle with Canadian Towing Service's name could be seen on Farmers Way on Saturday afternoon, and police towed the vehicle from the scene.

"We have no suspect in custody," Insp. Groulx said.

"At this point, we don't believe there is a threat for public safety."

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.

"Investigators are seeking surveillance video from residents and persons who may have been in the area at the time of the incident," police said in a media release.

This is Ottawa's 10th homicide of 2023.