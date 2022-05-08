Man killed in overnight stabbing near Coquitlam elementary school
One man has died after a stabbing in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the RCMP.
In a statement, police say they were called to the intersection of Westwood Street and Glen Drive, not far from Glen Elementary School, at 12:40 a.m.
"When officers arrived at the scene, they located one adult male victim suffering from a stab wound. Despite all efforts to revive the victim, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene," says a statement from the Coquitlam RCMP.
A spokesperson for the detachment says one person has been arrested, but no charges have been laid.
"Police continue to treat this investigation as active and ongoing to determine the circumstances," says Cpl. Paige Kuz.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called in.
Anyone who was in the area at the time or has any information is asked to call 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or send an email to investigators at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca.
