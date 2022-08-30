Man killed in police shooting, watchdog now investigating
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. It happened in Winnipeg just after 2:00 a.m. last Saturday.
In a news release, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said Winnipeg police were conducting a check stop on Portage Ave. at Empress St. when a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro failed to slow down or stop.
The male driver, who was alone in the vehicle, headed south on to Kenaston Blvd. and the police helicopter began tracking the vehicle as it neared Bishop Grandin Blvd.
Police went to the residence of the registered owner in Windsor Park. There, the driver allegedly stopped, picked up a weapon and came towards the officers on foot. The officers fired their guns at the man, striking him several times.
The IIU said medical attention was given immediately to the man. He was transported to Health Sciences Centre, where he died of his injuries.
Anyone who has information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the IIU.
-with files from CTV's Dan Vadeboncoeur
-
Rainy August coming to an end with more rain in the forecast for OttawaThere is a chance of showers for Ottawa on the final day of August. Ottawa has already received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month.
-
Stanley Cup visits Ottawa after day in PetawawaThe Stanley Cup will be in Ottawa today after a day in Petawawa, Ont.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on Labour Day.
-
Hernandez, Guerrero homer to back Gausman, Jays top Cubs 5-3Teoscar Hernandez hit a three-run homer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Tuesday night.
-
'I’m driving the bus': Outgoing B.C. premier says work continues on issues plaguing provinceBritish Columbia’s premier says he and his cabinet ministers have had a busy summer behind the scenes despite low profiles and few public events.
-
Fire damages south Edmonton homeFirefighters were called to a home in south Edmonton on Tuesday evening after a fire broke out.
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy. 401 collision in North YorkA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 in North York.
-
Stanley Cup in PetawawaShawn Allard brings Stanley Sup to Petawawa on Tuesday, August 30.
-
Cape Breton man rappels down Halifax high-rise in a wheelchairJoey Saccarry didn’t let fear, or a disability, stop him from rappelling down one of Halifax’s tallest buildings.