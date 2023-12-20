Man killed in S.E. Calgary shooting identified by police

The victim of a fatal shooting in southeast Calgary earlier this week has been identified.

Following an autopsy completed on Wednesday, police confirmed 43-year-old Donald Lyons, of Calgary, was killed in a shooting in the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E.

Officers responded to the area around 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

A man was found dead at the scene while a woman was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in critical condition.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and the deceased and suspect were known to each other.

This is Calgary’s 21st homicide of the year.

Police are asking for assistance locating a dark grey or black, 2016 to 2018 Toyota Rav4 that was seen near the 1800 block of 35 Street S.E. at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or dash-cam footage from the area between 9 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 18. is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips