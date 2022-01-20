Man killed in Sault police shootout upset over designer handbags: SIU

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit has found no criminal police wrongdoing in a Sault Ste. Marie shootout resulting in the death of a 19-year-old man last September.

Sault police were called to a domestic disturbance at a home on Pine Street around 3:30 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021, with a complaint about a man – suspected of being armed with a gun -- threatening the lives of two people.

The SIU report said a woman called 911 after being warned by an acquaintance that the suspect was on his way to her apartment because he was upset about some designer handbags her boyfriend had in his possession.

"Officers located the man outside the residence and drew their firearms. The man removed a firearm from his hoodie and shot multiple rounds at officers," the SIU report said.

"One shot struck an officer in the left leg. Two officers returned fire and then took cover. One officer saw the man still standing and fired his weapon again. The man fell to the ground and, seconds later, shot himself in the head."

It was 26-year-old Ryan Vendramin's first year on the job as a police officer when he was shot and seriously injured during the exchange of gunfire with the suspect.

The suspect fired between eight and 11 rounds from his gun and sustained four gunshot wounds out of 17 rounds shot by two officers, SIU said.

The SIU is the province's police watchdog agency that investigates incidents of death, serious injury, shooting and sexual assault involving police.