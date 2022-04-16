Man killed in shooting on Brunswick Street in Halifax: police

A man was shot and killed in a homicide Saturday morning on Brunswick Street, say Halifax Regional Police.

At around 1:37 a.m., police responded to a weapons call in the 2400 block of Brunswick Street.

When they got there, officers found a man who was shot and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said in a news release.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, and anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

This is a developing story.