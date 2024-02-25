Man killed in Sicamous, B.C., hotel parking lot: RCMP

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a hotel in B.C.’s Shuswap region Saturday, according to authorities.

The Sicamous RCMP says officers were called to the Best Western at 806 Trans-Canada Highway just before 5 p.m. where they found the victim with fatal gunshot wounds. The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called in, a news release issued Sunday says.

“The initial investigation leads us to believe this was an isolated, targeted incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public. This investigation is in its infancy and investigators will be looking at all avenues in an effort to determine what occurred and who was involved,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Smart.

Mounties say a “distinctive looking” black Mercedes G-wagon was seen “fleeing the area of the hotel,” travelling west on the highway. They are asking anyone who thinks they saw the SUV to contact the detachment. Anyone else with information, CCTV or dash cam vide is also urged to call 1-877-987-8477.

People in the area of the hotel are also being warned to expect an increased police presence while the investigation is underway.