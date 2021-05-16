Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highbury Avenue

London police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that closed a section Highbury Avenue Saturday night.

Police say emergency crews responded to the crash in the area of Highbury Avenue South between Westminster Drive and Dingman Drive around 9:20 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit and Forensic Identification Section were on the scene.

Highbury was closed in both directions of the collision area for about eight hours as police investigated.

The investigation is being continued by the London Police Service Traffic Management Unit.

**TRAFFIC** Emergency crews are responding to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Highbury Ave S between Westminster Dr. and Dingman Dr. Traffic will be shut down in both directions on Highbury Ave S. Please avoid the area. #ldont pic.twitter.com/GHTt05JNYD