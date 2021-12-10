Man killed in single-vehicle crash west of Edmonton

A 50-year-old man from Parkland County is dead after a single-vehicle collision on Thursday.

Mounties were called to Highway 16 and Range Road 24 in Parkland County just after 3:15 p.m.

Police say the man was driving east on Highway 16 when the vehicle "suddenly cut across the median, went through both westbound lanes and struck a power standard."

Parkland RCMP are investigating the cause of the crash.