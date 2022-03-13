Man killed in snowmobile accident east of Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say a 37-year-old man is dead after a snowmobiling accident in Alfred-Plantagenet, east of Ottawa.
OPP officers were called to private property along Route 13 in the township just before 10 p.m. Saturday because of the crash.
The man was the lone rider of the snowmobile and was pronounced dead at the scene.
He has not been identified.
Collision investigators are looking into how the crash happened.
-
