A 30-year-old man from Goulais Township was killed Tuesday morning as he rode his snowmobile near Dayton Road in Huron Shores Township.

East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police were called at 9:30 a.m., police said in a news release.

"A single snowmobile had collided with a gate leading to private property," police said. "Wade Kirby, 30 years old from Goulais Township was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and a post-mortem examination will take place.

"The OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team and Technical Collison Investigator are continuing to investigate," police said.

This is the third snowmobile fatality in northeastern Ontario in a week. On Jan. 17, a 54-year-old Sudbury man was killed near Moose Mountain Mine Road north of Capreol when the snow machine hit a tree. And on Jan. 24, a 40-year-old Sault man was killed when his snowmobile hit a pickup truck.