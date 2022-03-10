Man killed in snowmobile crash on Sudbury lake
Sudbury police say a 41-year-old man was killed after the snowmobile he was driving hit a snowdrift on a local lake.
Emergency crews were called to the end of Fire Route P on Whitewater Lake in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"The snowmobile was being driven eastbound when it struck a snow drift and the driver was ejected from the vehicle sustaining serious injuries," Greater Sudbury Police Service said in a news release.
"Paramedics began life-saving measures on the 41-year-old man, who was transported to hospital, however, he was unfortunately pronounced deceased at hospital by medical professionals."
The name of the victim will not be released out of respect for his family's wishes, police said.
An investigation into the incident is continuing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the traffic management unit at 705-675-9171.
