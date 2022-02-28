Man killed in snowmobile crash south of Parry Sound

A 63-year-old southern Ontario man was killed after his snowmobile hit a pressure crack on Lake Joseph, provincial police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Saturday after William Taylor, of Waterdown village in Hamilton, was ejected from the snowmobile and sustained fatal injuries in the crash in Seguin Township.

"The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the OPP traffic incident management enforcement team," police said in a news release.