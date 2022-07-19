Man killed in south Calgary assault, police look for witnesses

Calgary police are investigating a brutal assault earlier this month that resulted in a man's death.

Officers were called to a home in the 1900 block of Cottonwood Crescent S.E. at around 3 a.m. on Friday, July 8 for reports of a man in medical distress.

The victim, 55-year-old Kevin Allen Honish of Calgary, was rushed to hospital in serious condition but later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe Honish had been assaulted at a residence about two kilometres away, in the 2500 block of 10th Avenue S.E., several hours before he went to the Cottonwood Crescent home looking for help.

"We are looking to speak to anyone who was in or around the residence where the assault took place," said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of Calgary Police Service (CPS) homicide unit in a news release.

"We want to provide answers to the victim’s family and loved ones, and need people with information about this incident to come forward."

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

Anyone with information that might assist police in their investigation is asked to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or to leave tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.