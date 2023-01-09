Man killed in Spryfield was shot while committing home invasion: Halifax police

A man who was killed in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week was shot while he was committing a home invasion, according to Halifax Regional Police.

HRP responded to a home in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road around 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 4.

Police said last week that they had found the body of a man at the scene and they were treating his death as suspicious.

Monday, investigators released new details about the case.

Now they say at least three people had committed a home invasion at the residence and that at least one person had a gun.

Police say the occupants of the home got into an altercation with the suspects and one of the suspects was shot and killed.

Police are not releasing the name of the 33-year-old homicide victim.

The other suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Investigators say they have yet to be found.

Police arrested four people at the home, but three were later released without charges.

The fourth person, a 21-year-old man, is facing the following charges:

carrying a concealed weapon

illegal possession of a firearm

possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

Police say they’re not considering criminal charges in connection with the homicide.

The accused, who has not been named at this time, is due to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Investigators say the home invasion was not a random incident and they are still looking for the other suspects.

Anyone with information, or video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.

SECOND FATAL HOME INVASION IN HALIFAX

This is the second time in as many weeks that a person has been killed while invading a home in the Halifax area.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person near a home in the 3100 block of Robie Street just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.

They found a man who had been fatally stabbed at the scene.

Investigators have determined an occupant of the home confronted two men who were trying to invade the residence and they got into an altercation.

One suspect – identified as 26-year-old Anthony Robert Herritt – died at the scene. The other suspect fled, but later turned himself in.

Two men were arrested at the scene but both were released from custody.

The man who turned himself in to police – 28-year-old Tyler Saulnier -- is facing charges related to the home invasion.

Police say no charges will be laid in connection with the homicide.

They also say the home invasion wasn’t a random incident.

Police don't believe the two home invasions are connected.