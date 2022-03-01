Man killed in stabbing in downtown Victoria, suspect arrested

A man is dead and another man has been arrested following a fatal stabbing in downtown Victoria Tuesday.

Victoria police say they were called to the 500-block of Yates Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to VicPD.

The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived. The man was then taken to hospital by ambulance, but "sadly, the man died from his injuries at hospital," police say.

SUSPECT ARRESTED

Just before 2 a.m., VicPD officers used a police dog to find and arrest a suspect in the Vic West area. The man remained in custody Tuesday morning.

"I was lying in bed and could hear this incessant dog barking," said CTV News journalist Todd Harmer, who lives on Henry Street in Vic West.

That's when he looked out his front window and saw a heavy police presence, including a K9 unit, standing with a man in handcuffs.

"Word on the street from my neighbours is that the guy that was arrested was actually staying in the Airbnb across the street."

CTV News tried to speak with the owner of the suite on Tuesday, but a Victoria police officer answered the door.

The officer said they were currently interviewing the owner of the suite.

"It's a little concerning that someone that unstable, who would commit such a crime, was living in our neighbourhood," said Harmer.

Police have not commented on if the victim and attacker knew each other. However, police say they believe it's an isolated incident with no additional risk to the public.

Police say the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has taken over the investigation, and that the BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own separate investigation into the man's death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VIIMCU Information Line at 250-380-6211.