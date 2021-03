A Redwater, Alta., man was killed on Friday when his truck crossed a highway centreline and collided with a semi, RCMP say.

The crash happened on Range Road 224 north of Highway 643 in Sturgeon County around 5 p.m.

According to Mounties, the 35-year-old victim was travelling north and the semi south.

He died on scene.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate.