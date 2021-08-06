Man killed in suspected hit and run on Highway 400 in Barrie

A 27-year-old man is dead after an alleged hit and run on Highway 400 in Barrie early Friday morning.

An off-duty police officer discovered the body near the shoulder of the southbound lanes of Highway 400, south of Dunlop Street, shortly after 4 a.m.

The OPP tells CTV News, "We do believe the injuries he sustained are consistent with a motor vehicle collision, and there was some vehicle debris there."

Police said they have a lead on a suspect vehicle.

All southbound lanes at Bayfield Street and Dunlop Street were closed for more than seven hours.