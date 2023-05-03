Man killed in targeted shooting in Surrey strip mall parking lot: RCMP

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to Surrey’s Guildford neighbourhood after a fatal shooting Tuesday night.

Police say one man has been killed and another was taken to hospital.

RCMP were first called to a strip mall parking lot at 108 Avenue and 148 Street just after 8 p.m.

“A male victim was transported to hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries,” Sgt. Martin Neveu of Surrey RCMP wrote in a news release issued just before midnight.

Mounties also found a second victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video from the crime scene shows a massive police presence with the intersection shutdown in all directions.

Officers surrounded the parking lot, holding yellow paper sheets up to block the view of the ground outside a black SUV.

The vehicle was still running when paramedics began loading a stretcher into an ambulance.

The Dodge Durango had multiple bullet holes on the doors and its rear window was broken.

The vehicle was later towed away, followed by a police escort.

Multiple ambulances left the scene with their lights on.

“The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Surrey RCMP. Police are currently in the evidence gathering phase, however initial information suggests that this was a targeted incident with ties to the B.C. gang conflict,” wrote Cpl. Vanessa Munn, of Surrey RCMP, in a news release late Wednesday morning.

Hours after the shooting in Surrey, Langley RCMP were called to an attempted vehicle arson just before 10 p.m. near 206 Street and 28th Avenue.

Mounties are now linking that incident to the shooting.

“A possible suspect vehicle was located a short time later in Langley, with indications that an attempt was made to light it on fire,” wrote Munn.

Police were also called to another suspicious fire shortly after that on 210 Street and 34 Avenue.

It was unclear from the RCMP’s latest news release if that fire was also connected to the shooting.

IHIT is now looking for dash camera video of the 14800 block of 108 Avenue on May 2 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with footage is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

The scene of the shooting is no stranger to gunfire.

Last August, a 30-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a taxi across the street in broad daylight.

He did not survive and the taxi driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries

The victim was well known to police, and had recently been convicted on a charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.