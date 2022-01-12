Man killed in targeted Surrey shooting known to police, but not tied to gang conflict: homicide team
A man killed in a shooting over the weekend in Surrey has been identified as someone with a history of encounters with police.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Brian Chapman was found dead Sunday evening after being shot at a home on 84 Avenue. They believe he was shot in the morning.
He was known to police, the team said in a statement Wednesday, but had had no encounters with officers in the last year.
His death was not random, IHIT said. Officers did not say how they'd confirmed that information.
The incident is not believed to be connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.
Chapman's death was the third homicide in three days, IHIT's Sgt. David Lee said.
It's also one of several violent and targeted attacks reported in the area in less than a week.
Investigators are looking for more information on the shooting, including any witnesses who heard or saw anything unusual the morning of Jan. 9. They're also looking for dash-cam video recorded in the area of the shooting.
-
Low vaccination rates for children in Southern AlbertaAs COVID-19 cases continue to climb, doctors and other Lethbridge residents are asking those who haven't vaccinated their children to do so to help protect them and everyone else.
-
77 employees at four city-run long-term care homes in Ottawa test positive for COVID-19The city of Ottawa is looking for student placements and new staff to help fill critical staffing positions after six per cent of staff at the four city-run long-term care homes tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'It's right across the board': Sask. reports record number of overdose deaths in 2021Marie Agioritis' son is one of the nearly 1,500 people believed to have died of an overdose in Saskatchewan in the last six years
-
Fake email addresses can help protect your privacy onlineTo protect your privacy and limit spam, there are now websites that generate temporary or fake e-mails that can be used once and then discarded.
-
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
-
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
-
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.
-
Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot projectRed Deer city council has unanimously approved a six-month transitional housing project to help Red Deer’s most vulnerable.