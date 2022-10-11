Man killed in Thanksgiving altercation with RCMP near Leduc

A man is dead after a Monday night altercation with RCMP south of Edmonton.

RCMP say a white BMW was reported to be driving erratically on Highway 21 near New Sarepta around 5:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, the BMW was in the ditch and two people were helping the driver, a 30-year-old man, RCMP said.

When police approached the driver, an altercation occurred and officers shot and killed the man, police said.

A resident of the area told CTV News Edmonton that his wife was one of the civilians involved and that she was threatened by the suspect with a gun before he was killed by police. RCMP have not confirmed the details of the altercation at this time.

RCMP said a non-police firearm was found at the scene. No officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting and whether it is connected to another officer-involved shooting early Monday morning near Ardrossan.

New Sarepta is a hamlet east of Leduc.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk