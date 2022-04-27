Man killed in three-vehicle collision south of Moose Jaw

A 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask. has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Moose Jaw on April 23.

At around 10:30 a.m. two pick-up trucks and an SUV collided on Highway 2 about two kilometres south of the Highway 36 junction, according to a release by Moose Jaw RCMP.

The 57-year-old man was driving the SUV, a passenger in that vehicle was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP said they do not have an update on that passenger’s condition.

The drivers of the pick-up trucks did not suffer serious injuries and neither vehicle had passengers in it, RCMP said.

Moose Jaw RCMP are continuing their investigation with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP traffic reconstructionist.