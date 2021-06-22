Man killed in tractor crash while cutting grass: OPP

Provincial police say a man was killed while cutting grass in the ditch in a tractor in Mapleton over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a serious rollover in the area of 14th Line in the Town of Mapleton around 6:15 p.m. on June 20. In a news release, officials said a man was cutting the grass in the ditch along with roadway in a tractor when it rolled down the embankment, pinning him underneath.

Police have identified the victim as 77-year-old Gordon Thring from Alma.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.