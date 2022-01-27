Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Brampton
Staff
CP24.com
A two-vehicle collision in Brampton Thursday night left one man dead, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Clementine Drive around 9:10 p.m. after two vehicles collided.
Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police have closed the roads in the area for the investigation.
-
Missing woman found dead in Fort McMurray home, 2nd-degree murder charges laidThe Alberta Major Crimes Unit charged a 37-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a missing woman in Fort McMurray.
-
Transit terminal in North Bay being used as warming shelterThose who need to get warm are heading to the transit terminal in the North Bay's downtown.
-
Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over FlamesBrandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.
-
'Embarrassment for the industry': Not all truckers support the 'freedom convoy'As a convoy of truckers head to Ottawa to protest the federal government's cross-border vaccine mandate, some truckers are distancing themselves from the movement as it attracts support from fringe groups and generates dangerous rhetoric.
-
Meals on Wheels Sudbury receives $5K from local legionVarious legion branches of the Royal Canadian Legion are distributing funds from the 2021 Poppy Campaign.
-
B.C. radiologists sound alarm over backlogs as province claims wait times are downAs the province's radiologists raise the alarm about extensive backlogs impacting patients, B.C.'s Ministry of Health is claiming that wait times for medical imaging and even surgeries are shorter than before the pandemic started.
-
Halifax police arrest 12-year-old boy in connection with robbery at Dartmouth variety storeHalifax Regional Police has arrested a 12-year-old boy from Dartmouth, N.S. following a robbery at a variety store.
-
Tractor-trailer jackknifes on Hwy. 400 in Georgian BayNo injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer veered out of control on Highway 400 in Georgian Bay Thursday evening.
-
Sault advocacy group opens support centreAddictions and Mental Health Advocates have opened a new community hub on Gore Street, with the hope of filling the void left by the shutdown of the neighbourhood resource centre.