iHeartRadio

Man killed in two-vehicle crash in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A two-vehicle collision in Brampton Thursday night left one man dead, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Clementine Drive around 9:10 p.m. after two vehicles collided.

Police said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police have closed the roads in the area for the investigation.

12