Man killed in wrong-way collision involving tractor trailer on Highway 410

A 30-year-old driver is dead after a wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning in Brampton.

At around 3 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said, officers were notified of a vehicle that was reportedly travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.

Officers patrolling the area were unable to locate the vehicle and were later notified of a collision on Highway 410 south of Steeles Avenue West.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., collided head-on with a transport truck that was travelling southbound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.

Schmidt added that there are reports the vehicle was also travelling in the wrong direction earlier in the night.

Fatal collision: #Hwy410 sb closed at Steeles Ave.

A vehicle traveling NB in the SB lanes collided with a transport truck around 3am. The 30-year-old driver from Oakville in the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased. Any witnesses call #MississaugaOPP 905-858-8670 pic.twitter.com/ajSSquafUq

All southbound lanes of Highway 410 are currently closed between Steeles Avenue and Highway 407 as the OPP investigates. The closure is expected to last until 9 a.m.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Mississauga OPP at 905-858-8670