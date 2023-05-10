Man killed in wrong-way collision involving tractor trailer on Highway 410
A 30-year-old driver is dead after a wrong-way collision early Wednesday morning in Brampton.
At around 3 a.m., OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said, officers were notified of a vehicle that was reportedly travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 410 near Highway 407.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Officers patrolling the area were unable to locate the vehicle and were later notified of a collision on Highway 410 south of Steeles Avenue West.
The driver, a 30-year-old man from Oakville, Ont., collided head-on with a transport truck that was travelling southbound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said in a video posted to Twitter.
Schmidt added that there are reports the vehicle was also travelling in the wrong direction earlier in the night.
Fatal collision: #Hwy410 sb closed at Steeles Ave.
A vehicle traveling NB in the SB lanes collided with a transport truck around 3am. The 30-year-old driver from Oakville in the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased. Any witnesses call #MississaugaOPP 905-858-8670 pic.twitter.com/ajSSquafUq
All southbound lanes of Highway 410 are currently closed between Steeles Avenue and Highway 407 as the OPP investigates. The closure is expected to last until 9 a.m.
Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact Mississauga OPP at 905-858-8670