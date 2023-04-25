Man killed mother, brother in eastern Ontario: police

A man who was arrested and charged with two murders in eastern Ontario last week is accused of killing his mother and brother, police said Tuesday.

Gavin Chisholm 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Friday in relation to the deaths in Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.

OPP said Monday the two people killed were Sherri Buchanan, 50, and Darren Chisholm, 24, the mother and brother of the accused.

Chisholm was arrested last Wednesday night by the Sûreté du Québec, who were investigating a serious assault in Les Cèdres, Quebec.

They then contacted OPP about a possible crime scene in Ontario. OPP officers went to the home in Chute-à-Blondeau where they found two people dead.

Earlier Wednesday, the suspect was arrested in Les Cèdres after witnesses reported a suspicious person get into the back of a truck, the SQ said in a news release last week.

A few minutes later, police were called about an assault on the driver of the truck on the highway, they said.

Police arrived and arrested the man. Officers used a Taser during the arrest.

Sûreté du Québec said he was also involved in a hit-and-run a few minutes before he attacked the truck driver.