Man killed mother, brother in eastern Ontario: police
A man who was arrested and charged with two murders in eastern Ontario last week is accused of killing his mother and brother, police said Tuesday.
Gavin Chisholm 22, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder on Friday in relation to the deaths in Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
OPP said Monday the two people killed were Sherri Buchanan, 50, and Darren Chisholm, 24, the mother and brother of the accused.
Chisholm was arrested last Wednesday night by the Sûreté du Québec, who were investigating a serious assault in Les Cèdres, Quebec.
They then contacted OPP about a possible crime scene in Ontario. OPP officers went to the home in Chute-à-Blondeau where they found two people dead.
Earlier Wednesday, the suspect was arrested in Les Cèdres after witnesses reported a suspicious person get into the back of a truck, the SQ said in a news release last week.
A few minutes later, police were called about an assault on the driver of the truck on the highway, they said.
Police arrived and arrested the man. Officers used a Taser during the arrest.
Sûreté du Québec said he was also involved in a hit-and-run a few minutes before he attacked the truck driver.
-
Fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry SoundOPP are investigating after a fatal pedestrian/train collision in Parry Sound Wednesday afternoon.
-
Pedestrian-involved collision closes section of Fountain StreetA collision investigation closed part of a major street in Cambridge on Wednesday evening.
-
Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housingMusqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.
-
Slow progress in B.C. police modernization with no plans for provincial or regional forcesOne year since an all-party committee presented the B.C government with a report reccommending the formation of a provincial police force among other significant changes, progress has been slow on what has been widely described a monumental change in addressing public safety.
-
'Scrambling…. rejigging lines', Saskatoon Blades battled locker room illness, yet still dug deep for historic winThe adversity the Saskatoon Blades had to overcome to win their seven-game series against Red Deer may have been tougher than fans know.
-
Event Centre sets off fireworks between UCP and NDP ahead of writ dropDanielle Smith toured the Sweet Rhapsody bakery in the southeast Calgary community of Legacy on Wednesday but was pressed with questions about her change of tune when it comes to putting up government money for arenas.
-
Former Calgary councillor says new arena deal is 'ten times worse' than previous agreementThe day after unveiling a $1.22 billion plan to overhaul Calgary's Rivers District with a new arena as its anchor, taxpayer groups and even a former councillor are criticizing the deal.
-
One month later, senior in random transit assault remains in hospitalJose Alvarez was waiting for the train at Marlborough station around 9:45 a.m. on March 30, on his way to an eye appointment.
-
9 grass fires in Blackfalds, Alta. likely sparked by train, fuelled by wind: fire chiefFire crews and town workers in the central Alberta community of Blackfalds were kept busy Wednesday afternoon fighting several grass fires.