Man killed on the job near Rimbey, Alta.

A 38-year-old man is dead after a workplace accident "involving an excavator" Tuesday morning in central Alberta.

RCMP said they were called to the scene on Range Road 11 in Lacombe County at 11 a.m.

Paramedics and firefighters also attended but the Bentley, Alta., resident died.

Police secured the scene and occupational health and safety (OHS) investigators have been contacted.

The man was doing "mechanical work on equipment" at a resort in Gull Lake at the time, a spokesperson said.

"OHS has not issued any orders in connection with this incident. As this is an active investigation, no further information will be provided," Trent Bancarz wrote in a statement to CTV News Edmonton.

The man's name was not released.

Rimbey is located about 140 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.