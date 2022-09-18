Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary

One man is dead and another is in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.

The incident took place around 9:25 a.m. on eastbound 17 Avenue at 36 Street S.E.

A 42-year-old man is dead after a vehicle crossed 17 Avenue heading north and drove into a bus shelter, police said.

Sgt. Colin Foster, who heads up the traffic reconstruction team for the Calgary police, said it was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors but added that the driver was travelling at high speed.

"The vehicle crossed over the intersection with 17th Avenue," Foster said. "We're not sure if the vehicle had a red light or a green light. For whatever reason, the vehicle mounted the east curb here and stayed on the east curb until it contacted a building and a bus shelter.

"During the course of the contact with the bus shelter, it also struck a pedestrian, a 42-year-old male, and unfortunately the 42-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene."

A man in his 70s who was driving the charcoal grey Dodge Ram 4x4 pickup that hit the bus shelter was transported to Foothills hospital. He has been detained and is working with police.

"What we're asking for is anybody who may have witnessed the collision, please come forward and assist us with the inquiry," Foster said.

17 Avenue and 36 Street southboound are open, while 36 Street northbound between 16 and 17 Avenue is closed.

Police say it appears that the man who died was waiting for the bus.

"I've got colleagues at the moment who are speaking to his family and will try and work out what his movements were prior to the interaction with the vehicle today," Foster said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.