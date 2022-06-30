Man killed while trapped under garage door at Caledon workplace
CTV News Toronto Multi-Platform Writer
Abby Neufeld
The Ministry of Labour and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a man was killed while trapped under garage door at a Caledon workplace Thursday.
This marks the town's second fatal workside accident of the month.According to a release issued by the OPP, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers responded to a commercial property in the area of Airport Road and King Street for reports of an unresponsive man.
Upon arrival, officers found a man trapped under a garage bay door, the release states. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the deceased has not been released to allow for next of kin to be notified, police say.
The Ministry of Labour and federal Department of Labour have been notified and are investigating.
The coroner’s office and OPP Forensic Identification Unit are also assisting with the investigation, according to the release.
On June 1, a man was hit by an excavation truck at a work site on Abbotside Way. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.
