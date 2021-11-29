Man killed, woman seriously injured after vehicle and semi collide in southern Alberta

A section of Highway 41 in southeast Alberta was closed for several hours on Sunday as RCMP investigated a fatal crash involving a semi carrying flammable liquid.

Redcliff RCMP were called to Highway 41, south of the Hamlet of Schuler, between Range Roads 23 and 24 after a semi tractor and a passenger vehicle collided head-on.

The semi went off the shoulder of the road and rolled, leaving the 49-year-old driver with minor injuries. The semi was hauling flammable liquid that posed "a significant risk to the public," police said, resulting in the highway being shut down for several hours while it was removed.

Both from Saskatchewan, a 34-year-old man driving the passenger vehicle was declared deceased at the scene and a 30-year-old female passenger was flow to hospital in Medicine Hat by HALO with serious injuries.

No other information was released.