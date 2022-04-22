Man killed, woman suffers critical injuries in plane crash west of Calgary

Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.

EMS say two people were in the small plane when it crashed near Highway 1.

A 45-year-old man died in the crash while a 22-year-old woman was taken to the Foothills Medical Centre with serious, life-threatening injuries, according to a release issued Friday evening by Cochrane RCMP.

The release said the plane sustained damages to the wing and body.

According to the aircraft's Transport Canada registration, it is a 1981 Mooney M20K single engine plane that is privately owned.

Early Friday evening, The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said in a statement that they're deploying a team of investigators to gather information and assess the occurrence."

The Springbank Airport is located about 10 kilometres west of Calgary in Rocky View County.

We are aware that a plane crashed north of hwy 1 in Rocky View County. Emergency responders confirmed 1 fatality & 1 in critical condition. Our condolences to those impacted by this loss. We will support the agencies leading the investigation into the cause –RCMP & @TSBCanada

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details as they become available…