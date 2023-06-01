Man known to frequent London wanted on a Canada-wide warrant
OPP are looking for Matthew Daigneault — wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for a breach of statutory release.
He is described as a white man about 6’ tall, 243 lbs, with a short/receding hairline.
According to police, he is serving a five year, two month and 14 day sentence for the convictions of possession of schedule I/II substance for purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, possession of a prohibited weapon knowing unauthorized and impaired driving.
The offender is known to frequent London and surrounding areas.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
-
Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in QuebecNotorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo has been moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week, a source tells CTV News Toronto.
-
B.C. giving $4.5 million to upgrade Canuck Place Children's HospiceThe British Columbia government has announced $4.5 million in new funding for Canuck Place to renovate and upgrade the Vancouver children's hospice.
-
London, Ont. offering free rec swim passes & transportation amid Thames Pool closureThe City of London, Ont. has announced that outdoor pools are set to open on July 1.
-
Marineland did not provide adequate water source to bear cubs, Ontario allegesMarineland failed to provide three bear cubs permanent and adequate water sources as well as climbing structures, Ontario alleges in court documents.
-
Woman airlifted after crash near WallensteinA woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Orgne Air Ambulance.
-
LL Cool J concert will kick off BC Lions home openerThe BC Lions are promising a knockout performance from a hip-hop phenomenon ahead of their 2023 home opener.
-
-
Highway 1 closed in both directions in Nanaimo following crashA serious crash shut down traffic on Highway 1 through Nanaimo Friday afternoon.
-
Waterloo region home prices inch upward for third straight monthThe average price of a single-detached home in Waterloo region is creeping back up toward the $1 million mark after slumping to a two-year low in December.