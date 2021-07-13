Man last seen leaving North End home found safe: police
Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
UPDATE: On Wednesday, Winnipeg police said Arnold Sinclair had been safely located.
Winnipeg police officers are searching for a missing man who they say may try to walk northbound out of the city.
Arnold Sinclair, 59, has been missing since just before midnight on July 12. He was last seen at his home in Winnipeg’s North End.
Sinclair is described as five feet and five inches in height, with a slim build, medium-length black hair, a full beard and brown eyes. Police said he was wearing a dark sweater and jeans.
Police are concerned for Sinclair’s well-being and ask anyone with information on his location to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
