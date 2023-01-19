Man left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by SUV
Despite first aid attempts by the driver of an SUV who hit a pedestrian in Sault Ste. Marie, the victim has been left with life-threatening injuries, police say.
Officers were called to the intersection of Albert Street West and Andrew Street at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release Thursday.
"During the initial investigation, officers identified a grey SUV turning eastbound onto Albert Street West from Andrew Street struck a pedestrian crossing Albert Street West," police said.
"The driver of the SUV stopped the vehicle and rendered first aid to the pedestrian until emergency services arrived."
The victim was taken to Sault Area Hospital in critical condition.
As the investigation continues, police are looking for witnesses, dash cam and video surveillance footage.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-949-6300 ext. 348.
