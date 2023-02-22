Man living at Lethbridge care facility charged in death of fellow resident

One resident of a Lethbridge care facility has been charged in the death of another.

Lethbridge police say Kenneth Hale, 78, was assaulted at the St. Michael’s Health Centre on Dec. 26, 2022, and died of his injuries on Jan. 3.

Wesley Red Young Man, 51, was arrested Wednesday.

Red Young Man, who was living in the same unit at the care facility as Hale, has been charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault and will appear in court on Friday.