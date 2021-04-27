Man makes threat while brandishing a knife at Barrie's Bayfield Walmart

A man has been arrested after allegedly brandishing a knife at the Bayfield Street Walmart in Barrie.

Police got the call around 8 o'clock on Tuesday evening about a threat made and rushed to the scene.

Officers were able to locate the man quickly down the street from the store, with the help from the public who called 911.

It is not clear at this point if the man had been threatening a staff member or other customers.

The investigation is ongoing and police report there is no longer any threat to public safety.

